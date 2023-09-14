From distilling conversations to contextualized summaries, to surfacing and managing risks for your team's projects, Nomon is the personal AI assistant that empower managers, decision-makers, and leaders. With Nomon you can immediately: • Onboard quickly to urgent issues you're pulled into

• Learn the status of your critical projects without playing telephone

• Drill deeper by answering your questions contextualized for your projects and team Why Use Nomon? :question:

:thinking_face: Problem: Managers and leaders often struggle with information overload, tracking team performance, and aligning organizational goals.

:bulb: Solution: Nomon addresses these challenges by providing critical context, aiding in team growth, and streamlining planning and alignment. :point_right: How it Works in Slack:

Once you integrate Nomon with Slack, you can use commands like /tldr to get contextual summaries and action items tailored to your team's responsibilities. It's like having a personal assistant right within Slack, ready to provide you with the insights you need. Key Features: :star2:

:arrow_forward: Execute Projects Efficiently: With Nomon, de-risk, unblock, and execute large projects with ease. The /tldr command, for instance, offers a quick summary and actionable insights based on your team's ownership. :arrow_forward: Accelerate Team Growth: Nomon aids in identifying, tracking, and coaching team members. It ensures that you're having the right conversations to steer the team and company in the right direction. :arrow_forward: Plan and Align Seamlessly: Stay updated with relevant team and project information. Nomon also manages outward communications, keeping everyone in the loop about your team's status, projects, and plans. Nomon uses Large Language Models (LLMs) to provide you this service. Your data is never trained on or shared with 3rd parties other than the LLMs. LLMs may generate inaccurate responses, it is your responsibility to treat the results accordingly.