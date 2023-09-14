/tldr to get contextual summaries and action items tailored to your team's responsibilities. It's like having a personal assistant right within Slack, ready to provide you with the insights you need.Key Features: :star2:
/tldr command, for instance, offers a quick summary and actionable insights based on your team's ownership.:arrow_forward: Accelerate Team Growth: Nomon aids in identifying, tracking, and coaching team members. It ensures that you're having the right conversations to steer the team and company in the right direction.:arrow_forward: Plan and Align Seamlessly: Stay updated with relevant team and project information. Nomon also manages outward communications, keeping everyone in the loop about your team's status, projects, and plans.Nomon uses Large Language Models (LLMs) to provide you this service. Your data is never trained on or shared with 3rd parties other than the LLMs. LLMs may generate inaccurate responses, it is your responsibility to treat the results accordingly.
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。