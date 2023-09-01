Enjo is the support automation platform to create AI Agents that train on your company data and instantly resolve customer support requests.
Resolve support requests instantly with AI Agents trained on your company's knowledge, tickets, and apps, powered by an enterprise-grade AI platform tailored for support teams. Enjo turns your Slack workspace into a productivity hub, streamlining IT, HR, and support workflows. With conversational ticketing, automation, and deep integrations, manage support seamlessly without switching platforms. Elevate efficiency and employee experience with Enjo.Benefits of Enjo AI
• IT Help Desk
– Automate ticket resolution to reduce workload, boost productivity, and enhance user satisfaction.
• HR Help Desk
– Simplify processes by automating tasks and connecting employees to key systems for a seamless experience.
• Customer Support
– Deliver real-time, automated support to improve response times and increase customer satisfaction.
• Tech Operations
– Streamline provisioning, monitoring, and incident management for a more efficient and resilient operation.Enjo FeaturesInformation Retrieval
– Understands user intent, pulls relevant insights from multiple knowledge sources, and delivers human-like responses.Automatic Classification
– Accurately categorizes user requests, maps them to relevant helpdesk tickets, and submits forms automatically.Knowledge Generation
– Extracts reusable knowledge assets from customer interactions to enhance future support.Agent Handover
– Detects when human intervention is needed and seamlessly transfers conversations to the right agent.
Trusted by Netflix, Spotify, and Snowflake & over 600+ enterprises to save 130+ hours per agent monthly. Our customers report 65% faster resolution times & an 80% reduction in agent burnout.
Explore more features - Agent Action
, Commands
,Approvals
& more.
Refer to Enjo documentation
Our dedicated team actively updates and supports Enjo 24/7. Reach out to us anytime at hello@enjo.ai
—we're here to help!
Disclaimer:
Output generated by LLMs, and Enjo AI Agents by extension, can be incomplete, inaccurate, or misleading. Exercise your own judgment in making decisions that rely on outputs from LLMs. The use of the Enjo AI Agent is subject to our Privacy Policy
and Terms & Conditions
.