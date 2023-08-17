資料保留政策
Customer data is retained until 13 months after the last transaction. Deletion requests can supersede this requirement assuming there is no pending legal action / legal hold.
資料封存與移除政策
We determine the appropriate retention period for Personal Data on the basis of the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the Personal Data being processed, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of the Personal Data, whether we can achieve the purposes of the processing through other means, and on the basis of applicable legal requirements (such as applicable statutes of limitation). After expiry of the applicable retention periods, your Personal Data will be deleted. If there is any data that we are unable, for technical reasons, to delete entirely from our systems, we will implement appropriate measures to prevent any further use of such data.
資料儲存政策
The Netlify App for Slack only stores channel IDs, user IDs, and workspace IDs and tokens. No additional PII is stored.