隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

資料封存與移除政策 Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

資料儲存政策 Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

資料託管公司 Fly.io / Upstash