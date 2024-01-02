Hadrius Archiver

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Hadrius retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with the Hadrius and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Hadrius’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Hadrius’s services. Hadrius retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Hadrius systems. All personal data that Hadrius controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents by contacting as at hello@hadrius.com.

資料封存與移除政策 Hadrius retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with the Hadrius and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Hadrius’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Hadrius’s services. Hadrius retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Hadrius systems. All personal data that Hadrius controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents by contacting as at hello@hadrius.com.

資料儲存政策 Your personal data is stored by Hadrius on its servers, and on the servers of the cloud-based database management services Hadrius engages, located in the United States.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS