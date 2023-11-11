competibot

資料保留政策
Our app maintains a minimalistic approach to data retention, focusing on the essentials to ensure seamless functionality. We store Slack information identifiers, participant pseudonyms, and match results.
資料封存與移除政策
Our app includes a `/delete_latest_game` command, accessible to all users at no cost, enabling immediate deletion of the most recent game data. Additionally, for a comprehensive data removal, users can request complete data deletion through a survey on our website.
資料儲存政策
We only store essential data such as Slack information identifiers, participant pseudonyms, and match results. Our storage solutions are selected based on their reliability and compliance with industry-standard security measures.