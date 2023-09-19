Smartsheet EU

資料保留政策
Smartsheet retains active data (data not deleted or subject to account termination) during the life of the account. In the event a sheet is deleted, the sheet can be recovered for up to 30 days from the trash unless deleted from the trash. In the event of account termination, the Sysadmin will have 30 days to export content from the platform after which it will no longer be recoverable by end-users. Within 180 days, this data will be rendered unrecoverable. The process for the return of customer content is addressed in our agreements.
Smartsheet aligns data destruction procedures with NIST SP 800-88 Revision 1 recommendations.
資料封存與移除政策
Within 180 days of sheet deletion or account deletion, data will be rendered unrecoverable. Smartsheet aligns data destruction procedures with NIST SP 800-88 Revision 1 recommendations.
資料儲存政策
Smartsheet currently maintains ISO27001, ISO27701, ISO27017 and ISO27018 certifications, as well as an annual SOC 2 Type II audit report.
資料託管詳細資料
The Smartsheet platform is hosted in the AWS US-East region by default.
Customers also have the ability to choose the EU region as the hosting location, customer content will be processed in the EU region (AWS Germany as primary, with backup in AWS Ireland).