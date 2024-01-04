Does your team have that one person who looks up their Excel sheet daily to see whose birthday is today? Leave the spreadsheet and let Jolly take care of your team's celebrations.Jolly is a celebration bot that sendswhenever anyone from your team has aor aA happy team is a productive team! Teams using Jolly have created a more positive workplace culture and boosted their employee engagement & morale. Also, let's not mention how embarrassing it is to forget your team member's special day, right? Let Jolly take care of that and it will never happen.Even if your team is spread out across the globe, Jolly is perfect for virtually bringing the team together. Make sure your team is present when it matters.If you're an HR professional, you know the pain of maintaining an Excel spreadsheet of your team's birthdays. You're also responsible for managing employee relations and creating a positive environment. Jolly makes your job more manageable and easier.joyful celebration messages• Ability tocelebration messages to build• Support for• View all upcoming celebrations• Add Jolly toto create a perfect setup for every team size• Getnotified when your favorites have their special day• Handle celebrations that occur over the• Fine-tuneandto your company needs• Integrate and auto-sync with 30+ HRIS platformsyour team's birthdays & work anniversaries in bulkfor teams with up to• Large teams pay only for:tada: Get started in just 10 minutes!