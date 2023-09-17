隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Wild Moose does not store raw logs or metrics. Only minimal metadata (e.g. investigation plans) is retained for active accounts. Upon account closure, data is marked as expired and retained for up to 7 years unless earlier deletion is requested.

資料封存與移除政策 Wild Moose removes customer data within 30 days of account closure or POC completion, unless otherwise required. Customers may request deletion at any time. No raw observability data is archived.

資料儲存政策 Only structured metadata is stored, encrypted at rest and in transit. All processing of logs and metrics is ephemeral. Data is stored in SOC 2-compliant environments, with no cross-region replication without consent.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI models

LLM 保留設定 Wild Moose’s LLM is configured to process all inputs in-memory only. No Customer Data is stored, cached, or retained for training, fine-tuning, or logging purposes.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Wild Moose’s LLM calls never shared between tenants.