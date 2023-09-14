資料刪除請求程序
ロボオペレータのSlack連携機能（integration for Slack）を利用する際、弊社サーバー側でお客様の情報を恒常的に保管することはありません。
お客様が作成したスクリプトや、ロボオペレータのインストールフォルダ内に出力された実行時ログを削除いただくことで、ロボオペレータと連携したSlackに関する情報はすべて削除されます。
また、当社サーバ内に記録された前記情報の即時削除を希望される場合は、お問い合わせ先までご連絡いただければ、速やかに削除いたします。
When using the RoboOperator integration for Slack, our servers do not permanently store any customer information.
By deleting the scripts you created and the runtime logs output in the RoboOperator installation folder, all information related to Slack that is linked with RoboOperator will be removed.
In addition, if you would like the aforementioned information recorded on our servers to be deleted immediately, please contact us and we will promptly remove it.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。