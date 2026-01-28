資料保留政策
ThoughtSpot will retain Customer Data for as long as the Workspace and ThoughtSpot account exists.
資料封存與移除政策
ThoughtSpot will remove Customer Data when a user is deleted from the workspace or when a user disconnects the App from their ThoughtSpot account.
資料儲存政策
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Data is continuously backed up to allow recovery from a major disaster.
使用的 LLM 模型
ThoughtSpot Spotter uses foundational LLMs from the Azure OpenAI Service, specifically GPT-4T and GPT-4O, depending on the situation.
LLM 保留設定
ThoughtSpot's AI does not retain customer data; it is deleted after processing.
Azure OpenAI GPT: Data is ephemeral, used only for query processing, with logging disabled.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Customer metadata is processed only within the context of the user's query and is isolated per tenant. ThoughtSpot does not use customer data to train or improve AI technologies.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Customer data is not persisted (or logged) as part of Microsoft Azure and OpenAI’s safety monitoring processes.
As such, data sent to the GPT models is ephemeral and to process a user’s query.