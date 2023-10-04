Mercury is the fintech more than 200,000 ambitious companies use for banking* and all their financial workflows.
With Mercury for Slack, you can securely stay connected to your Mercury account throughout the day with real-time info and updates.
-Comment on a Mercury transaction, and have your team notified via Slack. Comments will stay with the transaction so other users can view the history
-Streamline your workflow - Securely review and approve your team’s payment requests directly from Slack
-Keep an eye on your funds - Use the /mercury-balance shortcut to view current account balances
-More to come
Come across any questions? Use the /mercury-help command.
Concerned about security? The Mercury team has tested extensively and is confident that connecting your Mercury account does not pose any additional security risk.
Don’t have a Mercury account yet? Apply now at mercury.com
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*Mercury is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Choice Financial Group, Members FDIC.