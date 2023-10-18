隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The default retention setting for customer data is to keep everything as long as the workspace exists.

資料封存與移除政策 When a customer account is deleted, BugBug will remove their data from our production environments within 24 hours.

資料儲存政策 Customer data is stored in single hosting provider data center. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer data are automatically backed up.