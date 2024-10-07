Guide is the ultimate AI-powered interview scheduling assistant, designed to help recruiting teams streamline coordination, eliminate scheduling conflicts, and enhance the candidate experience—all within Slack.
With Guide, you can effortlessly schedule interviews, resolve meeting conflicts in real time, and ensure seamless coordination between recruiters, hiring managers, and interviewers. Our intelligent automation takes care of the back-and-forth, so your team can focus on what truly matters: building great relationships with top talent.
Key Features:
:white_check_mark: Automated Interview Scheduling – Instantly find the best available times for interviews, taking into account interviewer availability, time zones, and scheduling preferences.
:white_check_mark: Conflict Resolution – Detect and resolve scheduling conflicts before they become a problem, ensuring a smooth interview process.
:white_check_mark: Day-of Interview Reminders – Send automated reminders to candidates and interviewers, reducing no-shows and last-minute confusion.
:white_check_mark: Seamless Coordination – Effortlessly manage interviewer assignments, reschedule interviews when needed, and keep everyone informed—all without leaving Slack.
:white_check_mark: Candidate-Centric Experience – Provide a frictionless and professional interview process that reflects positively on your employer brand.
By integrating Guide into Slack, your recruiting team can move faster, reduce manual scheduling work, and create a world-class hiring experience—without the hassle.
To learn more about Guide's pricing or book a demo, visit our pricing page: https://www.guide.co/pricing-3