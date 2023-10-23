Are you still wasting time waiting for feedback and consolidating comments manually across email, chat, and a dozen other tools? Meet Filestage, the all-in-one platform for centralizing feedback, collaborating on content, and getting faster approvals.By integrating Filestage with Slack, you can get updates about your review process in your favorite channels, including:- Review decisions – a reviewer has approved a file or requested changes - Status updates – a file's review status has been changed - New uploads – a new file or a version is uploaded in your project - Due dates – a due date has been added or changed - New reviews – a new file or version has been added to a reviewer groupTo connect Slack to Filestage, go to the Apps page in Filestage and select Slack. Next, open a project in Filestage and click the Slack icon to link it to a specific Slack channel. You can then choose which events you want to receive notifications for.
We want you to know that we ensure data is retained only for as long as is necessary for the purposes for which it was collected and to comply with applicable law.
That said, customer profiles (i.e., user accounts) and uploaded content (i.e., files) are retained as long as you remain an active customer. Our platform will provide you, an active customer, the tools to delete your data as and when you see fit.
資料封存與移除政策
We understand how vital data availability is to you, so we periodically back up your data.
We also understand that retention schedules must apply to backed-up data. That's why back-ups containing customer profiles and uploaded content are subject to our data retention policy.
Data subject requests are submitted to our Privacy team via privacy@filestage.io. In the case of a B2B relationship, data subject requests are handled according to the data controller's instructions. In the case of a B2C relationship, they're handled according to the instructions of the data subject. Once the data subject's identity and instruction have been confirmed, we delete data across all systems (provided that we do not have an overriding obligation to retain the data).