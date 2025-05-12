Cloudchipr

資料保留政策
Our data retention policy is crafted to ensure responsible data management. We retain data for specific periods based on its type. For Slack, we only retain tokens, and these tokens are removed when a customer deactivates their account or removes the Slack integration.
資料封存與移除政策
We routinely archive data for redundancy and security reasons. Upon customer request, we initiate a secure removal process. Apart from Slack tokens, we do not retain any customer information on our side.
資料儲存政策
We store all sensitive data in the database. It is encrypted at rest with Cloud KMS (AWS KMS) and we use an in-transit encrypted connection to the database.