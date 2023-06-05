隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain data while the customer is actively using our service. Data can also be deleted or removed at any time during or following the contract term by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.

資料封存與移除政策 Data can be deleted upon request at any time throughout or following the contract term using by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.

資料儲存政策 Data will be stored to provide the services at hand. Our data management policy includes technical controls like encryption (TLS 1.2, AES-256), logical segregation of workspaces, and data cleansing policies following termination of agreements. We also have organizational policies such as routine access reviews, least privileged access rights, and application request policies to ensure that data is only handled by employees when necessary.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Navattic's data is hosted on Vercel and PlanetScale, both of which are hosted on AWS under the hood.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes