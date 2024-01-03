隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect. Moreover, Cakewalk is ISO 27001 certified and has a general Data retention policy in place.

資料封存與移除政策 We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect.

資料儲存政策 We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Our data is securely hosted within AWS data centers located in Frankfurt, Germany. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect.

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS