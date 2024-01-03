Cakewalk helps you get access to all the apps you need for your work while keeping things secure and compliant for your company.How Cakewalk can support you?
:one: Get instant access to the apps you need via self-service approval flows
Need access to an app? No more guessing and chasing who to ask to get access. Cakewalk builds a custom app catalog
for your company with all the tools that are officially used. You can request access to apps directly via this app catalog or via our integration for Slack. An access request will notify your manager first and then the app owner to review and create your seat. Extra: You can of course also introduce new apps to your app catalog.
:two: Track the status of your requests
Not sure what’s taking so long? You can always check the status of your access request so that you’re no longer left waiting or need to ask for updates.
:three: Get an automated overview of all your apps
Say goodbye to manually updating spreadsheets to keep an overview of all the apps used in your company. With the Cakewalk browser extension, all apps that you are using are automatically added to “My Apps” (that's your personal overview of all apps you have access to) and your company’s app catalog - so you stay on top of things with as little friction as possible.
:four: Make on- and offboarding a piece of cake
Cakewalk is also here to support central teams and all team leaders to onboard new users. A new employee is joining? Just add them to a user group that you can populate, and the new employee gets access to all apps from that user group. An employee is leaving your company? Cakewalk helps to remove all seats.
:five: Extra: IT Audits
Your company needs to go through IT audits? No more manual audit preparation, Cakewalk will have automated access logs at your fingertips.
Please note: A paid Cakewalk account is necessary to access the Cakewalk app for Slack. To learn more about Cakewalk, feel free to schedule a demo session here
.