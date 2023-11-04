隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Oliv only stores a subset of any information you knowingly provide to us. The data is kept around as long the user is authenticated and continues to use the app. We delete any information related to the user once the user wants to delete the app within 60 days

資料封存與移除政策 We'll stop displaying your User Submissions (except Limited Audience and Public ones). However, complete deletion may not be possible, and content may remain viewable elsewhere if copied by other users. Users can request data deletion by writing to hi@oliv.ai.

資料儲存政策 All of the customer's data is stored on our server and encrypted and backed up securely to AWS servers. The server can be accessed only by a couple of our senior devs and all the accesses made are audited and logged. No one else can access this data

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted on AWS

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Vanilla GPT4 Turbo

LLM 保留設定 No retention

LLM 資料租戶政策 No tenancy