資料保留政策
Topotal will retain Customer Data in accordance with our internal data retention policy, which ensures data is only retained as long as necessary for the purposes of providing and improving our services, fulfilling contractual obligations, and complying with legal requirements. Customer Data is subject to secure deletion upon account termination or upon request, as outlined in our Terms of Service.
資料封存與移除政策
Topotal will remove or archive Customer Data in accordance with our data handling policies. Upon termination of services or by customer request, all associated Customer Data will be securely deleted or anonymized within a reasonable timeframe, unless retention is required by law. Archived data is stored in a secure, access-controlled environment.
資料儲存政策
Waroom stores Customer Data using reputable third-party cloud infrastructure providers located in regions that ensure compliance with applicable data protection laws. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and access is restricted to authorized personnel only.
使用的 LLM 模型
Open AI GPT-4.1 mini
LLM 保留設定
LLM input/output data may be cached for up to 1 hour to support performance optimization and abuse detection. After this period, cached data is securely deleted. No data is used for model training or retained beyond the temporary cache.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Topotal uses shared (multi-tenant) infrastructure to access OpenAI GPT-4.1 mini. No customer-specific fine-tuning is performed, and request data is isolated per session. User data is not used to train or improve the underlying model.
LLM 資料常駐政策
LLM-related processing is performed on infrastructure located in Japan or the United States. Prompts and responses are transmitted and may be temporarily cached in either region, depending on availability, using providers trusted by Topotal.