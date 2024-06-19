You may delete your Account via the Account section in our Web App or request that we delete your account information by sending an email to support@allquiet.app. Please note we will retain and remove data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We store data for as long as is necessary, and will remove data on request within 30 days.

資料儲存政策

All Quiet will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We process and store your personal data for as long as it is necessary for the fulfilment of our contractual and legal obligations. If the data is no longer required for the fulfilment of contractual or legal obligations, it is regularly deleted, unless its - temporary - further processing is required for the following purposes: Fulfilment of retention obligations under commercial and tax law, German Commercial Code (HGB), German Fiscal Code (AO), German Money Laundering Act (GwG). The retention and documentation periods specified there are generally two to ten years, Preservation of evidence within the framework of the statutory limitation periods. According to Sections 195 et seq. of the German Civil Code (BGB), these limitation periods can be up to 30 years, with the regular limitation period being 3 years.