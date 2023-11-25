We monitor your websites, APIs and servers and send up/downtime alerts to your team’s channel. Setup for free in <1 minute. - Monitor up/downtime of any URL

- Get alerts to Slack channel of your choice when website is not working- Setup multiple monitoring checks

- Advanced configuration options - including optional reminders, custom timeouts & string matching

- Start for free - no credit card required

- Never leave Slack - no need to register on external monitoring websites

- Start in <1 minute Make your life more simple today by monitoring the uptime with Simple Uptime. Get started for free by clicking Install.