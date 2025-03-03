資料保留政策
We pull the data from GitHub PRs and generate the reports. We do not store in on our servers.
資料封存與移除政策
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
資料儲存政策
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI, Anthropic
LLM 保留設定
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.