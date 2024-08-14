資料保留政策
The timr app for Slack limits data retention to only essential identifiers linking Slack and timr user accounts. No personal or operational data from Slack or timr is stored, ensuring a minimal data footprint.
資料封存與移除政策
Identifiers are retained only as long as necessary to maintain account linkage. Users have the right to request the deletion of these identifiers, aligning with GDPR compliance and user data control.
資料儲存政策
The app employs robust security measures to protect the stored identifiers. Despite the minimal data stored, the focus remains on ensuring the security and privacy of these identifiers.