隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The Company will retain Your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in the Privacy Policy. We will retain and use Your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.

資料封存與移除政策 You have the right to delete or request that we assist in deleting the personal data that we have collected about you. Should you wish to request data deletion, you may contact us directly at contact@runbear.io. Our Service may give You the ability to delete certain information about You from within the Service. You may update, amend, or delete Your information at any time by signing in to Your Account, if you have one, and visiting the account settings section that allows you to manage Your personal information. You may also contact Us to request access to, correct, or delete any personal information that You have provided to Us. Please note, however, that We may need to retain certain information when we have a legal obligation or lawful basis to do so.

資料儲存政策 Usage Data is collected automatically when using the Service. Usage Data may include information such as Your Device's Internet Protocol address (e.g. IP address), browser type, browser version, the pages of our Service that You visit, the time and date of Your visit, the time spent on those pages, unique device identifiers and other diagnostic data. When You access the Service by or through a mobile device, We may collect certain information automatically, including, but not limited to, the type of mobile device You use, Your mobile device unique ID, the IP address of Your mobile device, Your mobile operating system, the type of mobile Internet browser You use, unique device identifiers and other diagnostic data. We may also collect information that Your browser sends whenever You visit our Service or when You access the Service by or through a mobile device. We use Cookies and similar tracking technologies to track the activity on Our Service and store certain information. Tracking technologies used are beacons, tags, and scripts to collect and track information and to improve and analyze Our Service.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 We use OpenAI’s models compatible with the Assistants API.

LLM 保留設定 Data is retained for up to 60 days by OpenAI to monitor potential abuse, not for training.

LLM 資料租戶政策 For customers using PlugBear's OpenAI account for proof of concept (PoC), the data resides within PlugBear's OpenAI organization. For customers providing their own OpenAI credentials, the data is handled and stored within the customer’s OpenAI organization.