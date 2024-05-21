Runbear gives your team a Slack AI teammate that answers using your team's knowledge and takes action across your tools, not just another chatbot.
Connect Runbear to the tools your team already uses, including Notion, Google Drive, HubSpot, Jira, Zendesk, and more. Your teammate can read approved context, answer questions, route requests, draft replies, prepare briefings, create or update records, and trigger workflows without leaving Slack.
Use Runbear for:
• Knowledge base Q&A in Slack
• Support triage and ticket routing
• Sales and customer briefings
• Customer onboarding nudges
• Cross-tool workflow automation from Slack
Runbear works in your team's channels with connected context, per-user permissions, and human approval when needed. Set it up in minutes, no code required.
For detailed pricing information, visit https://runbear.io/pricing
AI and Slack plan availability note:
Runbear uses AI to generate answers, summaries, and workflow outputs. AI-generated responses may be inaccurate or incomplete, so users should review important outputs before relying on them or taking action.
Runbear’s AI agent experience in Slack’s app container requires a paid Slack plan. Other Runbear features may still be available on free Slack workspaces, depending on your Runbear plan and workspace configuration.