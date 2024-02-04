TeaTime.Chat

資料保留政策
Data is retained for as long as necessary to provide the service.
資料封存與移除政策
If a customer uninstalls the app via the Slack app store, all app installation information including app configuration data will be immediately removed. Customer information required to maintain past subscription information will be maintained to allow customers to view historical information such as past invoices.
If customers wishes to delete this information, they can contact us and we will remove their information within 90 days.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored by our hosting provider. We have configured regular backups of this data.