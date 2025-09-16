Centralize

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Our application maintains a structured data retention policy designed to balance operational needs with privacy considerations. Under this policy: 1. User account data is retained for the duration of active service usage 2. Inactive account data is archived after 12 months of inactivity 3. System logs containing user identifiers are retained for 60 days Anonymized usage statistics may be retained indefinitely for analytical purposes We store all data securely with appropriate access controls and encryption. Our systems automatically enforce these retention periods, after which data is either permanently deleted or properly anonymized. Users can request information about their specific data at any time through their account settings or by contacting our support team.

資料封存與移除政策 Our application implements a structured data archival and removal policy to maintain data integrity while respecting privacy concerns. Active user data is stored safely in our storage systems. When accounts become inactive for 6 months, associated data is moved to secure archival storage. Upon explicit removal requests, user data is deleted within 30 days from all systems including archives

資料儲存政策 Our application employs a secure data storage policy where all user data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard encryption. We maintain data in redundant, secure data centers with strict access controls and regular security assessments. Customer data remains logically separated with appropriate backups, and we do not transfer data across regions without explicit consent. Our systems are continuously monitored for security events.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 gpt-4.1

LLM 保留設定 OpenAI has a zero retention policy with their API - no data we send is stored.

LLM 資料租戶政策 OpenAI has a zero retention policy with their API - no data we send is stored.