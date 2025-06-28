隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 User data, including email and phone information, will be retained for the duration of the user's engagement with Pager Hero. Upon termination of engagement, user data will be retained for a period of 7 days and then permanently deleted from our systems. Aggregated and anonymized data may be retained for analytical purposes, but personally identifiable information will not be included.

資料封存與移除政策 Inactive user accounts (accounts with no activity) may be archived after a period of 90 days. Archived data will be stored securely and will not be accessible for regular use. Users may request the removal of their account and associated data by contacting support@pagerhero.io Upon verification, the data will be permanently removed from our systems within 7 days.

資料儲存政策 User data is stored on secure servers hosted by Amazon Web Services. Access to user data is restricted to authorized personnel only and is governed by strict access controls.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no