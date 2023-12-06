Workleap will retain the Personal Information as necessary for the purposes described in its Privacy Policy (

), unless a longer retention is required by law or justified by a legitimate business interest of Workleap, subject to applicable laws. Personal information related to a user’s account is retained so long as the account is active, in accordance with customer’s instructions. Some personal information about a user’s account may be retained after the account is deactivated in order for other users to make full use of the Workleap services. Notwithstanding the foregoing, upon termination of the terms of service, Workleap shall retain the personal information stored in the Workleap products until customer instructs Workleap to delete the personal information or until customer’s access to the products is terminated in accordance with the terms of service, whichever occurs first. Upon expiry of the retention period, personal information is either deleted or permanently de-identified. Notwithstanding the applicable retention period, where personal information is kept in a backup, it will be stored in accordance with Workleap’s privacy policy until it can be deleted, and it will not be used for any purpose other than as a backup copy.