隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Our data retention policy is to retain the data indefinitely, unless a deletion request is made by the customer or is no longer needed.

資料封存與移除政策 Customers can request a data purge at any time, and AutoRFP.ai will security dispose of it within 30 days.

資料儲存政策 AutoRFP.ai encrypts data at rest and in transit using AES-256 encryption.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI via Azure, Anthropic via AWS, and Google Gemini models

LLM 保留設定 Prompts and generated content are stored securely for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring purposes. No prompts or completions are stored in the model itself.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Customer data is logically isolated and secured using technical measures such as transport encryption, compute security perimeter, and tokenisation of text. Customer interactions with the model are logically isolated and secured.