隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services, and for up to 3 years after account deletion. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@touchsms.com.au

資料封存與移除政策 touchSMS client data records shall be retained in accordance with the the touchSMS data retention policy and relevant regulatory requirements. Records that have reached the end of their thirty-six (36) month retention period shall be removed (by secure deletion) when the associated user is no longer active. A touchSMS client may request for their data to be deleted within the retention period by contacting touchSMS at support@touchsms.com.au

資料儲存政策 All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.

資料中心位置 澳洲

資料託管詳細資料 AWS

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no