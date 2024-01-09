資料保留政策
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services, and for up to 3 years after account deletion. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@touchsms.com.au
資料封存與移除政策
touchSMS client data records shall be retained in accordance with the the touchSMS data retention policy and relevant regulatory requirements.
Records that have reached the end of their thirty-six (36) month retention period shall be removed (by secure deletion) when the associated user is no longer active.
A touchSMS client may request for their data to be deleted within the retention period by contacting touchSMS at support@touchsms.com.au
資料儲存政策
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.