資料保留政策
Slack access tokens are retained only as long as the integration remains connected and valid. Customers can disconnect the integration at any time.
資料封存與移除政策
Access and refresh tokens are not archived or backed up separately. Once deleted or revoked, they are permanently removed from our systems.
資料儲存政策
Tokens are stored in our managed cloud PostgreSQL database with AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS in transit. Access is restricted to application services with least-privilege credentials.