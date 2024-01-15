Happenstance

資料保留政策
Data from a user includes information about their social networks (e.g. who they are connected to, provided by them via upload), searches they run on our platform, account details, etc. Data is retained until it is requested to be deleted.
資料封存與移除政策
We delete data when a user deletes their account or if they request specific data to be deleted.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored in our Postgres database or AWS S3 with encryption and strict access control.
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI and Anthropic
LLM 保留設定
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.
LLM 資料租戶政策
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.
LLM 資料常駐政策
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.