:bar_chart: Secure, Enterprise-Ready Slack Polls with Field-Level EncryptionDisclaimer:
We use an LLM to generate content upon request. While the results may not always be accurate, you can review them before posting.
Gather feedback from your team in Slack by setting up quick polls.
There are two options available: Flexible and Standard.
- Flexible Poll:
Participants can change their votes as many times as they want before the poll closes, giving them the opportunity to change their minds.
- Standard Poll:
Like a traditional ballot box, once a vote is cast, it cannot be changed. This type of poll prevents bias and influence.
:closed_lock_with_key: Our enterprise-level encryption keeps your polls safe, and with field-level encryption, we provide an additional layer of privacy beyond standard industry practices.
Getting started is simple:
1. Type
/mypoll
in any channel.
2. Follow the instructions in the dialog.
3. Preview your poll, then click ‘Create Poll'. Done!Examples:
:sparkles: Use the
/mypoll
command with just the title, and we'll automatically generate options for you:
- /mypoll "What days do you want to come to the office?" - We'll generate options from Monday to Friday.
- /mypoll "Should we do standup in Slack?" "Yes" "No" - A quick poll with Yes and No options.Features to Explore:
- Anonymous Voting:
Hide who voted to reduce bias. You can also keep the poll creator anonymous.
- Vote Limitation:
Control how many votes each participant can cast.
- User-contributed Options:
Let participants add their own options to the poll for more ideas.
- Real-Time Interaction:
See results live, or choose to hide them to avoid subconscious bias.
- Scheduling:
Set a specific time for your poll to post and when it should close.
- Tiebreaker:
Use choice elimination or let the bot randomly pick the winner (Lucky Draw!).
- Repost Poll:
If you don't have enough votes, easily repost the poll to get more attention.
- Clone Poll:
Quickly create a new poll based on an existing one.
- Delete Protection:
Accidentally delete a poll? No worries, you can undo it.
- Poll Templates:
Create polls with pre-defined templates for quick setup.
If you haven't found what you're looking for, try
/mypoll help
or reach out to us at support@tailrec.io
.
For more information, visit https://tailrec.io/mypolls