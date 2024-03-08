隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We hold your privacy and data security in the highest regard. For the free plan, data is retained for a period of 90 days from their creation. For the paid plan, your data is retained as long as you continue to use our services. If you desire to have your data removed, you can request it by contacting us at support@tailrec.io. You can make this request at any time or when uninstalling our app.

資料封存與移除政策 We offer users the option to delete their data by submitting a request to support@tailrec.io. Additionally, if you uninstall the app, your data will be automatically removed after a 14-day period. However, please note that if you reinstall the app within 14 days, the data cleanup process will be halted.

資料儲存政策 We ensure the safety of all customer information by storing it in a secure and encrypted cloud provider. We adhere to industry security standards to guarantee data security during transmission and while at rest. Moreover, we employ encryption techniques to safeguard all textual data provided by customers, utilizing periodically rotated data keys.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 gpt-4o-mini

LLM 保留設定 LLM data retention settings are controlled by OpenAI and cannot be modified by customers.

LLM 資料租戶政策 We use pre-trained models provided by the OpenAI API, and do not offer fine-tuning services for our customers. Each request is processed independently, with no prior context carried over between requests.