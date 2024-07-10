隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 ‍We keep Personal Information related to your Account for as long as it is needed to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, to provide our services, to deal with possible legal claims, to comply with our business interests and/or to abide by all applicable laws. Thereafter, we either delete Personal Information about you or de-identify it.

資料封存與移除政策 All user data is deleted upon account deletion or by request. Users can delete their account in Circleback by going to Settings → Account.

資料儲存政策 ‍The security of your Personal Information is important to us. We follow generally accepted, reasonable, and appropriate standards to protect the Personal Information submitted to us, both during transmission and once it is received. In deciding what is reasonable and appropriate we take into account the risks involved and the nature of the information.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI, Anthropic. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.

LLM 保留設定 Customer data is not stored by LLM providers and is not used for training models. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Data is processed in the United States. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.