Oro Labs EU

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Oro Labs retains customer data as long as there is a business purpose or legal requirement. Active customer data will be maintained for the duration of the customer relationship, or until the customer requests its deletion. Additionally, we reserve the right to retain and use your information as necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our contractual agreements.

資料封存與移除政策 The disposal of customer data aligns with the contractual agreement between Oro Labs and the customer, entailing a thorough and permanent removal of customer data from our platform. Data stored in backups will be deleted according to predefined retention schedules. We maintain a formal removal procedure, and customers can contact us for data removal requests.

資料儲存政策 Oro Labs’ data storage policy ensures customer data is securely managed and stored within designated AWS regions, situated in either the US or EU. Data is encrypted both at rest and in transit. Data is retained as long as the customer is active or per contractual agreements. Upon termination, data is returned to the customer and then fully deleted from the platform. We do not store sensitive personal data, only retain information essential for procurement and vendor-related requests.