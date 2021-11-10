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Your Personal Data may be maintained, processed and stored by our authorized affiliates and Service Providers (defined below) in the United States of America (U.S.), the State of Israel and other jurisdictions, as necessary for the proper delivery of our Services, or as may be required by law. Tonkean is headquartered in the United States, and is in the process of self-certifying with the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework, thereby offering an adequate level of protection for the Personal Data of EU Member State residents. Furthermore, Israel is a jurisdiction which is considered by the European Commission to be offering an adequate level of protection for the Personal Data of EU Member State residents. Tonkean Inc. adheres to the principles of the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks. To learn more, please visit our Privacy Shield Notice at:

While privacy laws may vary between jurisdictions, Tonkean and its affiliates and Service Providers are each committed to protect Personal Data in accordance with this Privacy Policy and customary industry standards, regardless of any lesser legal requirements that may apply in their jurisdiction.