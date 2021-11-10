資料保留政策
from: https://tonkean.com/privacy/
We retain Users’ Personal Data in accordance with the instructions of their organization (our Customer), or for as long as their account is active, and we have not been notified otherwise, or as long as we consider necessary for the purposes described herein.
We retain Visitors’ Personal Data for as long as reasonably necessary in order to maintain and expand our relationship with them and to provide them with our Services.
We will also retain your Personal Data for as long as is required in order to comply with our legal and contractual obligations, or to protect ourselves from any potential disputes (i.e. as required by laws applicable to log-keeping, records and bookkeeping, and to have proof and evidence concerning our relationship, should any legal issues arise following your discontinuance of use), in accordance with our data retention policy.
Please note that except as required by applicable law, we will not be obligated to retain your Personal Data for any particular period, and we are free to securely delete it for any reason and at any time, with or without notice to you. If you have any questions about our data retention policy, please contact us by email at privacy@tonkean.com.
資料封存與移除政策
from: https://tonkean.com/terms/dpa/
9.1. Subject to Section 9.2, Processor shall, as early as practicable and in any event within up to sixty (60) days of the date of cessation of any Services involving the Processing of Controller Personal Data (the “Cessation Date“), delete or anonymize all copies of those Controller Personal Data, except such copies as authorized including under this DPA or required to be retained in accordance with Applicable Law and/or regulation.
9.2. Subject to the Agreement, Processor may retain Controller Personal Data to the extent authorized or required by Applicable Laws, provided that Processor shall ensure the confidentiality of all such Controller Personal Data and shall ensure that it is only processed for such legal purpose(s).
9.3. Upon Controller’s prior written request, Processor shall provide written certification to Controller that it has complied with this Section 9.
資料儲存政策
from: https://tonkean.com/privacy/
Your Personal Data may be maintained, processed and stored by our authorized affiliates and Service Providers (defined below) in the United States of America (U.S.), the State of Israel and other jurisdictions, as necessary for the proper delivery of our Services, or as may be required by law.
Tonkean is headquartered in the United States, and is in the process of self-certifying with the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework, thereby offering an adequate level of protection for the Personal Data of EU Member State residents.
Furthermore, Israel is a jurisdiction which is considered by the European Commission to be offering an adequate level of protection for the Personal Data of EU Member State residents.
Tonkean Inc. adheres to the principles of the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks. To learn more, please visit our Privacy Shield Notice at: https://tonkean.com/privacy/privacy-shield
While privacy laws may vary between jurisdictions, Tonkean and its affiliates and Service Providers are each committed to protect Personal Data in accordance with this Privacy Policy and customary industry standards, regardless of any lesser legal requirements that may apply in their jurisdiction.
資料託管詳細資料
Data of Tonkean is hosted in Tonkean's owned AWS environment.
Customers choose between multi-tenant and single-tenant deployments, all managed by Tonkean.