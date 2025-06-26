資料保留政策
TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace
資料封存與移除政策
When TimeWriter app in uninstalled from a workspace, users shall be deleted permanently.
資料儲存政策
TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace
資料託管詳細資料
Hosted on secure cloud services