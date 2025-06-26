隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace

資料封存與移除政策 When TimeWriter app in uninstalled from a workspace, users shall be deleted permanently.

資料儲存政策 TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace

資料中心位置 英國

資料託管詳細資料 Hosted on secure cloud services

資料託管公司 Linode, Akamai

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no