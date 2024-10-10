資料保留政策
Fullstory retains user sessions based on your Session replay retention period and associated data based on your Product analytics retention period as specified on Settings > Account Management > Subscription page within your Fullstory account.
資料封存與移除政策
After you’ve paused data capture, an account administrator should send an email to support@fullstory.com requesting data to be deleted. Note that the email address must match that of an administrator on the account.
資料儲存政策
Fullstory retains user sessions based on your Session replay retention period and associated data based on your Product analytics retention period as specified on Settings > Account Management > Subscription page within your Fullstory account.