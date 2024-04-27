隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack identifier, which is used to authorize the connection of their Slack account with Koncert. Additionally, we store the unique identifier of the channel where messages need to be posted when a dialing event occurs in Koncert. These two fields will be cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

資料封存與移除政策 We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack identifier, which is used to authorize the connection of their Slack account with Koncert. Additionally, we store the unique identifier of the channel where messages need to be posted when a dialing event occurs in Koncert. These two fields will be cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

資料儲存政策 We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack connection details such as Access Token, Refresh Token, App ID, User ID, Team ID, Channel Name. The access token and refresh token is encrypted and stored. These fields are cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

資料中心位置 美國, 安道爾

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS Cloud

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no