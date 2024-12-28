資料保留政策
EasyMentioner does not store any customer data. All processed data is ephemeral and is handled in real-time, ensuring no retention of user data on our servers.
資料封存與移除政策
Since EasyMentioner does not store customer data, there is no archival or removal process necessary. All data is processed momentarily and discarded after use.
資料儲存政策
EasyMentioner does not store customer data. We do not maintain or retain any data on our servers, ensuring maximum privacy for our users.
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform