資料保留政策
In accordance with our Privacy Policy, Security Policy and GDPR compliance, we store Steady account data for the lifetime of the account. Account data includes team member names and email addresses, and status update data, including text and activity logs from connected integrations.
資料封存與移除政策
We will immediately delete account data upon customer request. When an account is cancelled or a trial is expired, we remove the account data from our systems within 30 days.
資料儲存政策
Account data is housed in physically secured, SOC2 compliant, and ISO 27001/27017/27018 certified data centers within the United States. All account data is encrypted both in transit and at rest.
使用的 LLM 模型
Gemini 2.5 Pro, Gemini 2.5 Flash, Gemini 2.5 Flash-lite
LLM 保留設定
Google's published Gemini models cache Customer Data (inputs, outputs, and derived data) in-memory to reduce latency and accelerate responses. This data is stored only in-memory (not at-rest), is isolated at the project level, and has a 24-hour TTL.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Google stores data in a multi-tenant environment on servers owned by NetApp, Inc. Google replicates Customer Data between multiple geographically dispersed data centers. Google also logically isolates Customer Data.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Data is housed in physically secured, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and ISO 27001/27017/27018 certified data centers within the United States at rest and remains at rest in that location, independent of the GenerativeData AI on Vertex AI endpoint called.