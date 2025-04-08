隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Brainfish retain's customer data for up to 30 days after a deletion request is received, at which point it is securely purged from all active and backup systems. Data not subject to deletion requests is retained only as long as necessary for the provision of services and legal/regulatory compliance, after which it is anonymized or securely deleted. A data process agreement can be provided upon request.

資料封存與移除政策 Brainfish deletes customer data upon service termination, end of retention period, or customer request (unless required for legal/business needs). Secure deletion protocols are used, with confirmation reports available on request and all actions logged for compliance.

資料儲存政策 All sensitive data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption. This applies to databases, file storage, and backups. Keys are managed securely using AWS Key Management Service (KMS).

資料中心位置 澳洲, 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted on AWS

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services (AWS).

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Anthropic Claude, Gemini

LLM 保留設定 Brainfish is configured for zero data retention. Prompts and outputs are not stored or used to train the Claude or Gemini model. All data is deleted immediately after processing.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Brainfish's LLM operates in a multi-tenant environment on AWS Bedrock or Vertex AI, which ensures our data is logically isolated and kept secure from other tenants using strict access controls.