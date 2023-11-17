Oktopost is the only B2B social media management and employee advocacy platform. With Oktopost, you can amplify your brand reach, maximize social selling, and unlock the true potential of social media on the business. The Oktopost Social Advocacy app for Slack enhances internal communication by automatically sharing relevant and approved content with team members in your workspace and allowing them to share it with their social networks easily. Oktopost is trusted by thousands of B2B marketing professionals globally, including large enterprise organizations from various industries. It provides a reliable and secure solution for social media management and employee advocacy.

Please note that your company must have an Oktopost account to use this app. How it works?

Connect Oktopost Social Advocacy to Slack.

Choose the notification types you want team members in this workspace to receive.

That's it. Team members in this workspace will now receive personalized messages through this app, allowing them to share content with their social networks with just a few clicks. To learn more, check out our website.