Oktopost Social Advocacy

資料保留政策
Oktopost will retain customer data for the duration of the contract. Upon contract termination, data will be deleted after six months, unless otherwise specified by the customer.
資料封存與移除政策
Customers can manually remove data or set a data retention policy for personal information processed by Oktopost on their behalf. In addition, Oktopost automatically removes data in the following cases:
1. Six months following contract termination, as mentioned above.
2. When required to delete data collected from APIs in accordance with the terms and conditions of social media networks.
資料儲存政策
Oktopost maintains data centers in the US (AWS us-east-1) and EU (AWS eu-central-1) in which customer data is stored based on each customer's location.
Oktopost employs different mechanisms to ensure the protection of stored data, including logical separation, secure access, encryption at rest and in transit, and regular vulnerability scans.