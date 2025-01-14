資料保留政策
Customer and workspace data is retained only while the application is installed. All data is permanently deleted upon app removal or uninstallation.
資料封存與移除政策
We do not archive user data. All customer and workspace data is fully removed upon uninstallation of the application.
資料儲存政策
Customer information is stored only for the duration that the application is installed and actively in use.
資料託管詳細資料
All application data is hosted in a managed relational database deployed in the Europe (London) AWS region.
子處理器指南
https://cosy.community/privacy-policy