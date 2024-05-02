Phrase Orchestrator

資料刪除請求程序
Users can contact privacy@phrase.com.
You have the right to obtain the rectification of inaccurate personal data concerning you and/or to have incomplete personal data completed. In certain circumstances you have the right to erasure of the personal data concerning you without undue delay. The right to erasure does not apply, in particular, if processing is necessary to comply with legal obligations.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。