Make every meeting count with Granola, your AI-powered notepad that turns conversations into crystal-clear summaries; no bots, no interruptions, just great notes.What it Does:
Granola is an AI-powered notepad designed to capture and summarise your meeting content effortlessly. It records audio directly from your Mac, so there’s no need to invite bots or disrupt the flow of your call. Whether you're on Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, or other platforms, Granola works quietly in the background to capture everything that matters.Key Features:
After your meeting, Granola generates clean, structured summaries that highlight key takeaways, action items, and decisions - so you never miss a detail. If you take short notes during the meeting, Granola enhances them using the full transcript to produce polished, comprehensive documentation. With customisable templates for different meeting types like interviews, stand-ups, and sales calls, plus shared folders and collaboration tools, Granola keeps teams aligned and informed.Granola in Slack:
Granola integrates directly with Slack to keep your team in the loop. Meeting summaries are automatically shared in the channels you choose, so everyone stays updated without switching tools. You can also quickly find and access past notes right within Slack, turning your workspace into a smart archive of everything discussed.Pricing:
Granola offers flexible plans to fit individuals, teams, and organizations. To explore the latest pricing options and find the plan that’s right for you, visit our Pricing Page: https://www.granola.ai/pricing
. Granola's Integration for Slack is available for all users, including those on free plans.Disclaimer:
Granola works hard to deliver accurate summaries and notes, but as with any AI-powered tool, it may occasionally mishear names or details, or generate incomplete summaries. We recommend giving your notes a quick review to make sure everything looks right.