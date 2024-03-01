Coffee-Break ☕️ - Crewting

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Crewting prioritizes the safeguarding of data security and privacy with utmost seriousness. We ensure that your data remains protected for the duration that Crewting Coffee-Break is active within your workspace. Should you decide to discontinue the use of our application or wish to eliminate specific data, we will accommodate requests for data deletion promptly. These requests can be directed to our support team via support@crewting.com, or you may choose to modify the Coffee-Break settings by removing a channel. Following such modifications, we proceed to delete all user profiles associated with the removed channel from our system. At Crewting, our policy is to adhere to strict data minimization principles. This means we only collect and store essential data needed to deliver our app's functionalities efficiently. Moreover, we implement rigorous data protection measures to prevent unauthorized access, alteration, and mishandling of your data. These measures include employing advanced encryption techniques, conducting regular security assessments, and ensuring compliance with relevant data protection laws and standards. We believe in transparency and are committed to providing clear information about our data handling practices. Users have the right to access the data we hold about them and to understand how it is used. For further details about our data protection policies, how we safeguard your information, or to inquire about your data rights, please feel free to reach out to our dedicated support team. Support: support@crewting.com

資料封存與移除政策 Upon the uninstallation of the Crewting Coffee-Break application, we ensure an automatic and immediate purging of all your data from our systems. This encompasses a comprehensive deletion process that includes not only the immediate data but also any associated backups. These backups are securely and systematically eradicated from our storage systems within a four-week timeframe, guaranteeing no residual data remains. In addition to the automatic deletion process triggered by app uninstallation, we offer a proactive approach to data erasure to empower our users with control over their information. At any point, should you wish to have your data erased from our systems, we welcome you to submit a formal request for data erasure. This can be easily accomplished by sending an email to our support team at support@crewting.com, detailing your request. Our data archival and removal policy is designed with your privacy and security in mind, adhering to the latest data protection regulations and best practices. We are committed to ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of your data throughout its lifecycle with us. To facilitate transparency and trust, we also provide detailed documentation and support for any inquiries or concerns regarding our data handling processes, including archival, retention, and deletion policies. Our dedicated support team is always ready to assist with any questions you might have, aiming to provide clarity and peace of mind regarding your data's security and management. Support & data deletion requests: support@crewting.com

資料儲存政策 At the heart of our commitment to data security lies our robust encryption strategy, which ensures that your data remains protected at every stage. We employ Amazon Web Services (AWS) for durable and secure data storage, adhering to the highest standards of data protection. To safeguard data during transmission, we use HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.3), a protocol that ensures your information is securely encrypted as it travels between your server and ours. Furthermore, when your data is at rest, it is protected with AES-256 encryption. This block-level storage encryption is one of the most secure encryption methods available, offering a high level of security against unauthorized access. We host all data in Frankfurt, Germany, utilizing Amazon Web Services' secure data centers. This geographical choice is strategic, as it allows us to align closely with the stringent data protection regulations set forth by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and German data protection laws. Being a German company, we understand the importance of compliance with these regulations, not only to meet legal requirements but also to foster trust and ensure privacy for our users. Our data storage policy is crafted to provide you with the assurance that your data is handled with the utmost care and security. We continuously monitor and update our practices to stay ahead of potential security threats and to maintain compliance with evolving data protection laws. Additionally, we are transparent about our data handling practices, providing detailed information on how we store, protect, and manage your data. Should you have any questions or require further clarification about our data storage policy, our dedicated support team is always on hand to assist.

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes