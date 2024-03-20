MeetGeek Chat Assistant

資料保留政策
Data is retained according to the user's plan or predefined specific organization policies MeetGeek.ai follows legal, regulatory, and industry-specific requirements for record retention. Records are retained for the required period and securely archived during that time.
資料封存與移除政策
MeetGeek.ai has established procedures for data disposal and requires these procedures to be adhered to at all times, regardless of the location of data or media. Data is immediately deleted when the user deactivates their account. Personal information is securely disposed of to meet privacy objectives, and personal information is required to be retained as long as necessary for the intended purpose. The company reviews its privacy policy annually and retains personal information according to a customer's plan.
資料儲存政策
For data storage, MeetGeek.ai employs encryption to protect data at rest, and sensitive customer data hosted on databases, storage, and backups are at least disk-level encrypted. Additionally, the company secures and controls employees' devices to enforce security settings, including hard-disk encryption and password requirements. The customer is in control of what is retained. - If a customer deletes individual meetings, the data will be deleted and purged from all of our systems immediately and irreversibly. - If a customer deletes their account, all of their meeting data will be irreversibly deleted within 30 days.
資料託管詳細資料
Data is stored and processed in our EU-based Amazon Web Services (AWS).
LLM 保留設定
By default, OpenAI does not retain any personal data shared with the LLM for longer than necessary to process a specific interaction. OpenAI does not use data to train its models unless customers opt-in. https://openai.com/policies/row-privacy-policy/
LLM 資料常駐政策
OpenAI primarily stores and processes data in data centers located in the United States. OpenAI does not specify data residency outside of the US unless explicitly requested by customers with additional terms and agreements.