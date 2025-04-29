Stop guessing and start growing.
WethosAI is the first interpersonal productivity platform, merging 30 years of behavioral science with cutting-edge AI. By bringing WethosAI into your workspace, you can master the human dynamics that drive success without ever leaving Slack.
Wethos Insights in Your Daily Flow
Bring the power of interpersonal productivity directly into your daily routine. Interact 1-on-1 with WethosXO, your personal AI executive coach, to navigate your day with confidence:
• Meeting Advice & Simulations: Connect your Google or Microsoft Calendar to Wethos to get nuanced meeting advice without ever leaving Slack. Rehearse high-stakes conversations before they happen, anticipate objections, and refine your pitch based on the specific people in the room.
• Strategic Brainstorming: Work directly with WethosXO to structure your ideas, stress-test your plans, and break through creative blocks using your personalized Cognitive Twin.
• Conflict Resolution & Coaching: Get on-demand advice for navigating difficult conversations, resolving tension, and communicating more effectively with your colleagues.
Master Your Work Style
Productivity isn't just about tasks; it's about people. Grounded in scientifically validated behavioral science, we map your unique Wethos Style to provide a comprehensive picture of your workplace instincts—analyzing how you absorb information and express thoughts, process emotion and interact interpersonally, pursue objectives and lead others, and structure and complete your work.
Key Benefits
• Reduce Friction: Learn how to tailor your communication to match the behavioral styles of your colleagues, ensuring your message lands right the first time.
• Eliminate Social Blindspots: Identify and mitigate cognitive biases—like the Planning Fallacy or Anchoring Bias—before they derail your projects.
• Seamless Delivery: Get your personalized coaching, pre-meeting briefings, and post-meeting reflections delivered straight to you via direct messages in Slack.
Add WethosAI to your workspace today and turn everyday communication into high-performance collaboration.
The WethosXO App for Slack requires a WethosAI license to use. For pricing or a demo, reach out to wethos@wethos.ai
or contact us here: https://wethos.ai/contact
Disclaimer: WethosXO is an AI and can make mistakes. Please check all responses for inaccuracies.